Grand Rapids community invited to sing, listen and pray for Ukraine at rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Those interested in showing support for Ukraine are invited to a free demonstration in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday evening.

St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church has invited the public to gather at Ah-Nab-Awen Park by the Gerald R. Ford Museum for a Ukraine support rally.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You're asked to wear blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Attendees are invited to sing, listen and pray for peace.

This is the latest effort in West Michigan to spread awareness and garner support for the people of Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion.

The owners of LeBon Macaron in East Hills are expecting to raise more than $10,000 for Ukraine relief efforts by selling specialty cookies.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said the Blue Bridge will be illuminated blue and yellow starting next week in solidarity.

At least 227 civilians have been killed, and more than 525 people wounded so far, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said, though that may be a vast undercount as Ukrainian officials have said more than 2,000 civilians have died.

In the seven days of fighting, more than 1 million people (or more than 2% of Ukraine's population) have fled the country.

