UPDATE: Robert Borglund has been located and is safe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 89-year-old man who has dementia.

Robert Borglund left his home on Friday, July 20 at 3 p.m. to get gas, and he did not return. He was then last seen at a Bob Evans restaurant in Warren, Mich. around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday. He drove away in an unknown direction.

Police describe Borglund as a white man who is 5 foot 8 and 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair. The 89-year-old was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. He does not have a cell phone.

He was driving a 2003 red GMC Envoy with a Michigan license plate DPL5630.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Borglund, they are asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 774-2345.

