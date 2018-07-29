GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The second annual Disc Downtown tournament was held in Grand Rapids on Sunday, July 29.

The temporary, urban course was set up on the streets downtown, and the official 24-hole tournament went from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. This included a professional division, an amateur division and family fun division.

The tournament shut down streets in the city for the game.

Disc Downtown uses unique discs that are designed for urban play. They are made of flexible plastic that bounces off car windows, store fronts and people without causing damage or injury.

Everyone participating in the tournament was provided with an urban-safe disc.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM