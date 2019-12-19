WASHINGTON — A Michigan research institute accused of failing to disclose Chinese government grants to two of its researchers has reached a $5.5 million settlement.

The Justice Department says the Van Andel Research Institute (VARI) acted with “deliberate ignorance or reckless disregard" when it applied to the U.S. government for grants on the scientists' behalf without also acknowledging that the researchers had been receiving funding from China.

The civil case is part of a broader crackdown on unreported foreign funding — especially from China — to researchers at American universities and institutions.

In a statement Thursday, VARI said the settlement is in the best interest of the Institute. Chief Operations Officer Jana Hall said VARI did not admit any liability and "this civil matter has no connection to the quality of the Institute's science or the validity of our research findings."

Hall added both professors referenced in the matter have resigned from VARI.

