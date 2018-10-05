Family and friends plan to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday for an eight-year-old girl killed by a car, while crossing a downtown Grand Rapids street.

Police say, Nevaeh Alston was running south toward the park and was hit by a vehicle driving east between Scribner Avenue and the Grand River bridge. She later died at the hospital. According to her family she was crossing the street to feed the homeless. The crash is still under investigation, but police do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

According to her family, a vigil in her memory, will be held at 9 p.m Thursday, at the site of the crash. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the young girl.

