GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The time to give back is now. Heart of West Michigan United Way is looking for volunteers this holiday season.

HWMUW wants to end poverty in the West Michigan community. But they need your help.

Time commitments range from just an hour, to months and months. Any help is welcome.

You can check out their guide on how to give back by clicking here.

You can learn more about the services offered by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM