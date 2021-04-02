Warming shelters open in Grand Rapids ahead of winter storm and cold blast

Several warming shelters have opened in the Grand Rapids area ahead of a winter storm headed for the region and a blast of cold air.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A winter storm, coupled with arctic air, will hit West Michigan Thursday evening and persist through the weekend.

13 ON YOUR SIDE meteorologist say this is the coldest air since 2019 headed for the region. Warming shelters in Grand Rapids have begun opening in preparation for it.

The weather system is expected to bring wintry mix and snow Thursday and turn to all snow Friday, moving through. Temperatures are set to fall, and fall to levels not seen so far this winter.

Here is a list of the warming centers that are currently open in Grand Rapids:

Degage Ministries: 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (Open door is open 24 hours), 144 Division S

Mel Trotter Ministries: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., 225 Commerce Ave SW

Mel Trotter Ministries at Purple East: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., 250 Ionia Ave SW

Exodus Place: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., 322 Front Ave SW

Heartside Ministries: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m., 54 Division Ave S

Crossroads Bible Church: Feb. 4 and Feb. 8-12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 800 Scribner Ave NW

In addition to temperatures that will get bitterly cold, winds will gust into the 30-40+ mph range Thursday night and Friday, with gusts staying above 20 mph into the weekend. This will push wind chill values into the low single digits, to at times, sub-zero range.

Several rounds of accumulating snow are on the horizon. 3+ inches look likely for most of West Michigan in this first round, with some areas seeing over 6 inches. Additional rounds may come through the weekend and into next week. No matter how much snow you may get, travel will be slow-going and hazardous.

