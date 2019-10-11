GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Potentially record breaking cold is expected to set in early this week. Arctic air will hit West Michigan and highs will be in the 20s Monday through Wednesday with wind chills in the single digits at times.

This arctic outbreak is unusual this early in the season. High temperatures will be over 20 degrees cooler than average.

But shelters in Grand Rapids are preparing by opening their warming centers for the season.

Mel Trotter Ministries is currently in "Code Blue," which means they are taking extra steps to keep homeless people safe and warm during extreme cold. They are also running a Code Blue Winter Drive, in which they are accepting donations of coats, boots, mittens/gloves, wool or fleece socks, long underwear and new hand warmers.

Here is a list of the warming centers that are currently open in Grand Rapids:

Degage Ministries: 7 -11:30 a.m. and 1 - 7:30 p.m. (except the second Thursday of the month, closed until 5 p.m.), 144 Division Ave S

God's Kitchen: Sundays from 2:30-4 p.m. and Monday -Saturday from 12:30-2 p.m. (except the first Friday of the month), 303 Division Ave S

Grand Rapids HQ: For ages 14-24 only. Contact agency of 2-1-1 for hours

Guiding Light: Shelter is provided during temperature extremes.

Heartside Ministry: Monday - Friday 1-4 p.m., 54 Division Ave S

Mel Trotter Ministries: Open from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily, 225 Commerce Avenue SW

Westminster Presbyterian Church: Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 47 Jefferson Ave SE.

In addition to the cold blast, accumulating snow is likely for the beginning of the week. Snow will begin Sunday night and could bring several inches of snow by mid-day Monday. Lake-effect snow will develop Monday night and continue into Tuesday.

No matter how much snow you may get, travel will be slow-going and hazardous at times through Tuesday.

