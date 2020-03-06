'We want to see more’ Protesters continue in marching in Grand Rapids after planned sit-in

The crowd of remaining protesters marched through the streets of downtown, but many streets remain closed following Saturday night’s protest and riot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A couple hundred protesters remain downtown after a sit-in demonstration wrapped up, and organizers asked people to go home.

At the official event, which was coordinated with Grand Rapids Police, Chief Eric Payne kneeled with protesters and chanted “I can’t breathe” with them. He addressed the crowd and said he would sit down with the organizers and work with them.

Protests have occurred in more than 100 cities nationwide following the death of George Floyd. The demonstrations are calling for change within law enforcement and bringing attention to systemic racism.

Even though Payne showed his solidarity with the original sit-in, saying “Black lives matter,” some of those who remained downtown said it wasn’t enough.

“It needed more than the time that he spent here. There’s a lot of people still here showing that they care, their time. Even the other officers, they’re out here working for him, are spending their time out here. So if they’re spending their time out here, he should be out here as well and walk with us,” said Chasity Hunter-Miknight who grew up in Grand Rapids and now lives in Wyoming.

“They’re doing the minimum,” said Sosa Benzo. “They’re doing anything to get us out of here. We want to see more. We’re still marching, and we want to see more from the chief.”

This the third protest to occur in Grand Rapids since Saturday. At one on Monday, a couple dozen protesters faced a blockade of National Guard members. At that rally, the police chief said he wouldn’t participate in an unpermitted demonstration. That night ended in several arrests after demonstrators violated curfew.

There is no longer a curfew in effect for Grand Rapids, but a civil emergency remains in place.

