Victim of weekend shooting identified by Grand Rapids Police

A 24-year-old man died in a shooting over the weekend in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the victim of this weekend's fatal shooting.

Jordan Rashawan Ginns, 24, was shot and killed on Turner Avenue near 5th Street NW early Sunday morning. This was the 20th homicide in the city so far this year, 13 of which were gun-related.

Ginns died in one of several shooting incidences that occurred overnight Saturday. There was also one stabbing.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Payne issued a statement in response to the violence.

“I am both troubled and saddened by yet another life lost, a young man killed early Sunday morning on the city’s northwest side,” he said. "This past week’s gun violence should trouble every person who lives and works in Grand Rapids. I will continue working with our community on increased efforts to do whatever we can to get at the root causes of this violence. But we need to do this together. This must include ongoing dialogue, including more cooperation from the public to help us solve these crimes.”

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: