Welding program continues at GRCC despite pandemic

The current class – the third overall as the program starts its second year – has 15 students.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular program at Grand Rapids Community College is continuing despite obstacles from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifteen students will continue education in GRCC's Metallica Scholars program. The program helps students start careers in welding with help from the heavy metal band’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

According to GRCC, students taking part in classes that started this month are following safety protocols in light of the COVID-19 crisis, including face coverings and other personal protection equipment along with health screenings before entering the facility.

The current class – the third overall as the program starts its second year – has 15 students.

GRCC was one of 10 colleges selected nationwide for the initial Metallica Scholars grant in 2018, and was awarded additional funding in 2019.

“We have witnessed the impact our workforce training programs can make on people’s lives,” said Julie Parks, executive director of Workforce Training. “Students leave here with new skills, and also confidence to know they can be successful in a rewarding career. We are proud of our partnerships with employers to make these programs stronger and provide opportunities. Metallica Scholars is a great example.”

You can learn more about the program on the college's website.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.