GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will spend the afternoon in Grand Rapids for a couple of different events.

Whitmer is expected to attend "Afternoon for the Outdoors," an event that will highlight the state's recreation industry and the changing industry landscape. Organizers hope to ensure Michigan is helping drive the national discussion on outdoor recreation.

Gov. Whitmer will also announce the new director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry during the event.

From there she will visit Forest Hills Fine Art Center, located at 600 Forest Hills Ave. SE, where she will meet with students and staff to discuss her FY2020 budget and its impact on education funding throughout the state.

