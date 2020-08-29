WindowsGR summer project concludes with live art event

The event runs from 6-10 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A summer-long project called WindowsGR is concluding Saturday night with a live art event in Rosa Parks Circle.

The initiative was launched after a May 30 riot in downtown Grand Rapids resulted in windows being smashed and boarded up. A group of artists came together with a plan to fill the windows with art, which became the backdrop for protests throughout the month of June.

The project, named Windows GR, ended up giving way to a week-long online auction that is ending Aug. 29 with the live art event. It also led to the creation of an artist collective, called Element 7.

The group of seven artists will be painting live on glass surfaces during Saturday's event. Each artist will be painting on behalf of a local cause or initiative with 7% of auction proceeds being donated to each cause.

Open Windows said the BIOPIC artists will be painting to "continue to narrate and amplify the story of the current city’s community climate through art while activating and mobilizing change."

The featured artists include Jasmine Bruce, Guillermo Sotelo, Kendall Redmon, Kristen Zuller, Leandra Barrios, Jamari Taylor and Dave Benoit.

There will also be live entertainment. The event runs from 6-10 p.m. and organizers are asking attendees to socially distance and wear masks.

More from the artists:

