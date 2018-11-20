GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Kaizen Health won $100,000 to fund a pilot program as a part of Grand Rapids' Ford City of Tomorrow Challenge.

Kaizen Health submitted a proposal that aims to make sure transportation is not a barrier for people to receive good medical care. The proposal will now be tested in a real-world setting.

The health technology company is working to streamline access to transportation by partnering with healthcare providers, payers, self-insured employers and municipalities. They are using their technology to help reduce costs in healthcare by integrating with Lyft, GO!Bus, The Rapid call center and Innova EV's first- and last-mile vehicles.

The City of Tomorrow Challenge was created to help prepare cities for the future by identifying innovations that could improve the way people get around.

More than 100 proposals were submitted in this challenge, and 12 semifinalists were selected to hone their proposals.

