GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Grand Rapids woman involved in a fatal crash that killed a 14-year-old boy was sentenced to probation, community service and $1,400 in fines and court costs Friday.

Lisa Jean Rios pleaded no contest to moving violation causing death. She was sentenced by 63rd District Court Judge Sara Smolenski.

Rios was placed on probation for one year and her driver’s license has been suspended for that year as well.

The crash occurred on Aug. 15, 2018 on U.S. 131 near Fifth-Third Ballpark in Kent County’s Plainfield Township.

Andrew Lee Larson was riding in a Honda Odyssey minivan with his family to a West Michigan Whitecaps game.

14-year-old Andy Larson was killed in a accident on US-131 near West River Drive.

Rios was also headed to the game and was in the northbound exit lane to the ballpark, travelling about 60 mph, according to a Michigan State Police report.

She was driving a BMW car that struck the minivan from behind that Larson and his family were traveling in. Larson was killed in the crash.

Rios must now pay more than $1,400 in fines and court costs. She also has to perform 400 hours of community service.

Larson was about to start his first year of classes at the West Michigan Aviation Academy and play soccer on the junior varsity team.

