Watch Live: Grand Rapids Chamber urging state officials to lift restrictions on wedding and event venues

Industry leaders are urging MDHHS to allow venues and event spaces to plan around capacity limits.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Monday, March 8 the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce and other wedding and event industry leaders joined together for a press conference urging state officials to lift gathering restrictions.

Wedding and banquet venues have not been able to host any events in twelve months and have already lost reservations well into the summer months, with some losing business to neighboring states. Without the ability to plan around future potential capacity limits for the coming months they face a continued dire outlook for surviving the 2021 season.

Grand Rapids Chamber President and CEO, joined by several other industry leaders, urge the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to take immediate action in order to give wedding and banquet venues an opportunity to safely serve guests and stay in business.

The press conference is happening at the Goei Center on Butterworth Street SW in Grand Rapids. The other industry leaders taking part in the event include:

Eastern Floral & Goei Center CEO, Bing Goei

Eastern Floral & Goei Center CEO, Bing Goei The Catering Company President, Kim Smith

Special Occasions Owner, Jamie Carnes

Experience Grand Rapids President & CEO, Doug Small

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.