x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Grand Rapids Children's Museum announces reopen date, revamped exhibits

Pre-registration opens to the public June 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Children's Museum announced Tuesday that the museum will be reopening to the public June 25 with new exhibits and protocols following its more than year-long closure due to the pandemic.

Some of the new exhibits coming to the museum include the Spin Zone, a three-tiered play area that allows children to experience and experiment with centrifugal force; the Little GR Meijer exhibit, which lets children shop in a miniature store and use real scanners to "buy" food; and a bubble tower, where visitors can step inside the tower to create a bubble around themselves.

As part of their COVID-19 protocols, all visitors must pre-register on the GRCM's website. Temperature checks will also be done at the door, and everyone ages 2 and up will be required to wear masks. In addition, food and drinks will not be allowed in the museum.

Member-exclusive playtimes will also become available this summer. The museum announced that June 22 and 24 will be members-only dates, and every Tuesday after will also serve as playtimes only for museum members. 

Registration for members-only days begins Monday, June 14 at 8 a.m. Registrations become public on Tuesday, June 15.

For full information on the available exhibits, click here.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.