Grand Rapids Children's Museum announces reopen date, revamped exhibits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Children's Museum announced Tuesday that the museum will be reopening to the public June 25 with new exhibits and protocols following its more than year-long closure due to the pandemic.

Some of the new exhibits coming to the museum include the Spin Zone, a three-tiered play area that allows children to experience and experiment with centrifugal force; the Little GR Meijer exhibit, which lets children shop in a miniature store and use real scanners to "buy" food; and a bubble tower, where visitors can step inside the tower to create a bubble around themselves.

As part of their COVID-19 protocols, all visitors must pre-register on the GRCM's website. Temperature checks will also be done at the door, and everyone ages 2 and up will be required to wear masks. In addition, food and drinks will not be allowed in the museum.

Member-exclusive playtimes will also become available this summer. The museum announced that June 22 and 24 will be members-only dates, and every Tuesday after will also serve as playtimes only for museum members.

Registration for members-only days begins Monday, June 14 at 8 a.m. Registrations become public on Tuesday, June 15.

For full information on the available exhibits, click here.

