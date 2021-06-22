Grand Rapids Children’s Museum opens for first time since the start of the pandemic

During the temporary shutdown, the museum was busy. They revamped exhibits, protocols, communications and more, making sure to use the most of their forced closure.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s been 15 months since the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum has heard the joyful laughter of children at play, but that drought will soon come to an end.

This week, the museum is opening for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while things won’t quite be business as usual due to COVID-19 safety precautions, museum CEO Maggie Lancaster said she is excited to welcome guests.

During the temporary shutdown, the museum was busy. They revamped exhibits, protocols, communications and more, making sure to use the most of their forced closure.

“We kept very busy during the 15 months we were closed,” Lancaster said. “We have many new exhibits. Now room for twice as many trains on our new, accessible train table.”

One of the main hurdles for the museum is that its main demographic is not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Because of this, the museum is implementing several safety protocols.

"We will require masks for everyone age 2 and up. All GRCM staff and volunteers are required to wear a mask at all times and will have temperature checks upon arrival at the museum,” Lancaster said. “We have a reduced museum capacity. The museum is open on Tuesdays for members only, and open to the public from Thursday thru Saturday.

“Admission is available online through advanced reservation only. All guests, including members, must make a reservation to visit. Reservations are first come, first served."

Food and drinks are also currently prohibited at the museum.

June 22 and 24 will be members-only dates, and every Tuesday after will also serve as playtimes only for museum members.

Registration for members-only days began Monday, June 14. Registration became public on June 15.

For full information on the available exhibits, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.