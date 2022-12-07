Mary Free Bed, Spectrum Health to jointly operate & build Michigan's first children's rehab hospital

The state of Michigan approved $10 million for the $60 million project.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced plans to build the state's first children's rehabilitation hospital in Grand Rapids.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital will jointly operate the new facility that will be built on Wealthy Stree across from Mary Free Bed's main campus.

A pedestrian walkway will connect the hospitals.

Once the entire $60 million budget is secured through private and public investments, the two-story facility is expected to take about two years to build.

Construction on the project could start as soon as Spring 2023.

Since 2016, Mary Free Bed has seen a sharp increase in the number of children they treat across Michigan. Last year, Mary Free Bed cared for 57% of Michigan's children who needed inpatient rehabilitation.

"We believe there are kids who would greatly benefit from rehabilitation who aren't receiving it," President & CEO of Mary Free Bed Kent Riddle said.

"The new hospital is projected to serve 20% more patients by the third year of operation."

Once complete, this facility will be the ninth free-standing children's hospital in the United States.

"This new pediatric rehabilitation facility brings together highly specialized, integrated programs with exceptional physicians and caregivers to help children receive the treatment and therapies they need, when they need it," Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO, BHSH System said.

"We are proud of our partnership with Mary Free Bed, built on a foundation of shared values, medical excellence, inspiring all involved."

Beyond the $10 million secured for this project from Michigan's latest state budget, Gov. Whitmer said the budget does not raise taxes.

