Grand Rapids City Commission approves 2024 budget

What will the city be focusing its $643 million budget on in 2024? See the biggest investments here.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission voted unanimously to approve the $643 million city budget for 2024.

The budget includes around $49 million toward equity efforts, as well as over $36 million in community grants.

A large amount of the budget will be dedicated to fighting homelessness in the city. An anticipated total of $17.5 million will be allotted for affordable housing, street outreach, homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing, eviction prevention, winter sheltering, existing housing improvement, access to housing resources, and providing fair housing/legal services, the city commission said.

A portion will also go towards health and environment. Around $18.95 million will be used on improving Martin Luther King Lodge, Roosevelt Lodge, Plaza Roosevelt, Sullivan Field, Richmond Park, Highland Park, Ottawa Hills Park, Otsego Drain Basin conversion, Canal Street Park, Camelot Park and Roberto Clemente Park.

An additional $16 million will be allocated to remediating PFAS contamination at the Ash Lagoon, $10.40 million in lead service line replacements and $1.8 million for the Lead Hazard Control Program.

Citywide, nearly $27 million will be used for addressing greenhouse gas/carbon mitigation and climate adaptation.

As for public safety, Grand Rapids will invest $3 million in a land purchase for a future Fire Training Center, $1.3 million for two GVSU Police Academy recruit classes and third-party recruiting services to improve police staffing and responsiveness. The city will continue to invest $696,768 for first responders in the Homeless Outreach Team.

In total, over $1.6 million will also be given to community programs dedicated to crime prevention efforts.

A sum of $100.3 million will be invested in transportation. According to the city commission, $27.6 million will be used for Vital Streets projects and $100,000 in e-bike and e-scooter contracts. Mobile GR will be investing $3.2 million toward expanded DASH hours and service area. Around $740,000 will be used to purchase a new compressed natural gas DASH trolley bus, over $1 million in Neighborhood Greenways, $500,000 for an electric vehicle carshare program in the MLK Park and Burton Heights neighborhoods and $400,000 for transit stop improvements.

The City will also expand the sidewalk snow assist program by 50 miles (a total of 200 miles) and invest $2.5 million in various sidewalk projects.

Here are all the highlights, according to the City Commission:

Continuing all basic services – along with prioritized service enhancements that include expansion of the sidewalk snowplow program, communications and engagement, development plan review and permitting, special events and grants management. The City will continue to invest in a co-response partnership with Network180 to integrate social worker expertise in both the Police Mobile Crisis Response team as well as the Homeless Outreach Team.

– along with prioritized service enhancements that include expansion of the sidewalk snowplow program, communications and engagement, development plan review and permitting, special events and grants management. Continuing residential refuse and recycling services – along with an enhanced “Clean Community” program that includes expanded cleaning of downtown and neighborhood business corridors and an added community clean-up day in each neighborhood.

– along with an enhanced “Clean Community” program that includes expanded cleaning of downtown and neighborhood business corridors and an added community clean-up day in each neighborhood. Making investments in existing capital assets like utilities, roads and buildings – along with transformational capital investments related to the river restoration and redevelopment of the 201 Market property, including the relocation of City services from 201 Market to allow for development of the planned amphitheater in this key location. Other facilities funded for improvements include the Martin Luther King Park Lodge, Roosevelt Park Lodge, and trail connections within the Third Ward to the Grand River Greenway.

like utilities, roads and buildings – along with transformational capital investments related to the river restoration and redevelopment of the 201 Market property, including the relocation of City services from 201 Market to allow for development of the planned amphitheater in this key location. Other facilities funded for improvements include the Martin Luther King Park Lodge, Roosevelt Park Lodge, and trail connections within the Third Ward to the Grand River Greenway. Providing sustained funding for core public safety services including policing and fire suppression – along with preventive approaches including mental health co-response, the homeless outreach efforts, fire prevention initiatives like the Residential Safety Program (smoke and carbon monoxide detector checks and installs), and recognition that future deposits into the Affordable Housing Fund will contribute to safety by meeting the basic need for shelter.

including policing and fire suppression – along with preventive approaches including mental health co-response, the homeless outreach efforts, fire prevention initiatives like the Residential Safety Program (smoke and carbon monoxide detector checks and installs), and recognition that future deposits into the Affordable Housing Fund will contribute to safety by meeting the basic need for shelter. Offering competitive wages and benefits to sustain a capable City workforce – along with initiatives to “grow our own” next generation of diverse and talented City employees including innovative programs in the Public Services, Water, Environmental Services, Fire, Police and other departments.

– along with initiatives to “grow our own” next generation of diverse and talented City employees including innovative programs in the Public Services, Water, Environmental Services, Fire, Police and other departments. Continuing sustainability practices – along with improvements including the Grand River Greenway (to include trail expansions in the Third Ward), enhancement of tree planting and trimming services, purchase of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to meet the City’s commitment to achieve 100% of municipal energy consumption from renewables by June 30, 2025, and infrastructure improvements to pave the way for a future solar installation at Butterworth Landfill that will support the City’s commitment to local renewable electricity generation.

– along with improvements including the Grand River Greenway (to include trail expansions in the Third Ward), enhancement of tree planting and trimming services, purchase of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to meet the City’s commitment to achieve 100% of municipal energy consumption from renewables by June 30, 2025, and infrastructure improvements to pave the way for a future solar installation at Butterworth Landfill that will support the City’s commitment to local renewable electricity generation. Continuing focus on reducing barriers and enhancing equitable outcomes across the City’s portfolio of services – along with increased investments in training for employees around language access, increasing commitments to use Micro-Local Business Enterprise (MLBE) contractors, a $1 million investment in the Third Ward Equity Fund, and significant capital investments in parks and trails in the Third Ward, including Martin Luther King Park Lodge, Roosevelt Park Lodge, and trail connections within the Third Ward to the Grand River Greenway.

City leaders shared their thoughts on the budget. View those statements below.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss: "There are a number of reasons why I am very proud of this budget along with several projects that I am excited to see move forward,” she said. “I’m glad to see additional funding to continue the work we’re doing with mental health co-response, to support our Police Department’s recruiting efforts and the investment we’re making in large capital projects that have been a priority in our community for years. Whether it’s funding for MLK Park Lodge, Plaza Rosevelt, trails or the Rosevelt Park Lodge, there is a lot in this budget that I believe is going to have a positive impact on neighborhoods and the places we love. While this budget accomplishes much, I recognize there will always be more work to be done. I am equally grateful for our residents, community leaders, businesses and partners who walk alongside us and collaborate in this important work.”

City Manager Mark Washington: “The FY2024 fiscal plan continues investments aligned with our values and balances the many challenging and polarizing issues by being both be safe and compassionate, prosperous and equitable, growing and sustainable, practical and transformational,” Washington said. “Grand Rapids must continue to be all of these to achieve our vision to be ‘nationally recognized as an equitable, welcoming, innovative and collaborative city with a robust economy, safe and healthy community, and the opportunity for a high quality of life for all.’

“This $643 million fiscal plan will help to move our city forward and address many important issues related to safety, health, environment, mobility, economic prosperity, housing and community engagement,” Washington said. “I am grateful for the many city employees who dedicate their careers to the service of others and continually go above customer expectations. The fiscal plan alone does not accomplish anything without dedicated employees who stand ready to operationally execute services, plans, policies and strategy.”

View last year's budget meeting below:

