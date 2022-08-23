Grand Rapids City Commission spends the night out, hosts meeting at elementary school

It was the first commission meeting on the road since 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time since the pandemic began, Grand Rapids city leaders are glad to be back in the community.

"It's good civic engagement," says City Manager Mark Washington. "It's part of making sure that you're part of the democracy."

On Tuesday night, the City Commission hosted its regularly scheduled meeting not at City Hall, but in the gym at Sibley Elementary School in the first ward. It was the first commission meeting on the road since 2019, after being confined within city hall or on video calls because of the pandemic.

"I'm glad to see them get their feet wet back into this," says Lucas Leverett, a resident of the first ward. "It looks like its been pretty positive and well received."

The meeting brought with it a new format, where city leaders got to meet directly with residents where they live.

"Sometimes people aren't comfortable coming to City Hall," says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. "They see it as a barrier, they're not comfortable coming downtown."

The audience broke into four groups of tables, each with different subjects: community safety, quality of life, economic opportunity and infrastructure.

First ward commissioner Jon O'Connor talked transportation with his constituents.

"All the people at the table were users of those things," says O'Connor. "So, it was great to hear the real world examples of how infrastructure and transportation impact their lives."

O'Connor's fellow first ward commissioner, Kurt Reppart, also got some new input from the community, and plans to take the advice with him back to work.

"You get a lot of creativity from people," says Reppart. "They sit at home and think about it, and maybe they don't come to a city commission meeting, but here's a chance where we can hear it direct from them."

Leverett regularly attends city commission meetings downtown. He enjoyed the community-centered format, and hopes they take it further the next time around.

"I've been asking, and a lot of other people have been asking, for something new," says Leverett. "So, I'm hoping that we've shown how useful this can be as a segment of a meeting, to have this kind of community workshop."

The city plans to have more meetings in the community, one each in the second and third wards. They don't have set dates yet, but will happen before the end of this year.

