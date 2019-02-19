GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city Manager Mark Washington is asking residents and other community stakeholders to share their thoughts on what he needs to look for in the next police chief.

The city will host two community feedback sessions in February. The first will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW. The second meeting will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE.

“I hope our residents and other community members will participate and have their voices heard,” Washington said. “Input from our neighborhoods and the community is critical to helping us select the right person.”

After more than four years on the job, former Grand Rapids Police Chief David M. Rahinsky announced plans to step down in December of 2018.

Rahinsky, who got his start as a transit cop in Philadelphia, said he is moving back to Florida, where his wife has accepted a job.

Deputy Police Chief David Kiddle has been appointed Interim Police Chief.

