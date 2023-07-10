Grand Rapids Civic Theatre removes marquee for renovations

Executive Director of the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre said the work on the sign should be complete by the start of the fall season in September.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews carefully hoisted Grand Rapids Civic Theatre's iconic marquee from its post Monday to get a facelift.

Bruce Tinker, Executive Director of the Civic Theatre, said the sign is on the way to the shop to be refurbished.

Part of that work includes replacing neon lights with LED lights.

Tinker said neon is becoming more difficult to find and harder to repair, and LED lights are also more environmentally friendly.

Workers will sand down, rewire and paint the marquee before it makes a return to 30 Division Ave N in Grand Rapids.

Workers will also be adding a new video message board, as the old digital board stopped working and there weren't many options to repair it.

The total cost of the project weighs in around $150,000, and work should be complete by the start of the fall season in September.

The marquee was put up in 2005 during a renovation effort at the theatre.

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre was established in 1926, and is one of the country's largest community theatres.

