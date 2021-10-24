Grand Rapids Climate Coalition holds march urging for carbon neutrality

The march included a rally, speakers and writing letters to city commissioners.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members and supporters of the Grand Rapids Climate Coalition marched for climate action Saturday afternoon in Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

The march included a rally, speakers and writing letters to city commissioners. The coalition demanded the city of Grand Rapids take stronger action in reaching carbon neutrality by 2030.

“It’s a matter of environmental justice and economic benefit,” said coalition co-chair Abigail Bartlett. “We have time to both avoid the worst of the kinds of rains and floods we’ve seen in Michigan and lay the basis for a clean energy economy that we need, right now.”

The group believes the city has taken good first steps—like reducing its carbon footprint in municipal buildings—but they say more needs to be done, sooner rather than later.

“We need our government to lead on a bold transformation across our community. They've made commitments to municipal buildings and that's a great start, but we need to have carbon reductions all across the community, not just municipal buildings," said Terra Workman with the coalition. "We need corporations to actually commit to real climate action and we need to make sure those investments are going to the frontline communities that are most impacted by climate change.”

