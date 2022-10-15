Comedy Club hosts Halloween special in Grand Rapids

The Comedy Project is sure to have your stomach hurting from all the jokes, laughter and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local Grand Rapids comedy club is putting on a special treat for audience members in honor of Halloween.

The Comedy Project puts on all kinds of special shows and events throughout the year, but on the last two weekends of Oct., they're taking their creativity in a whole other spooky direction.

"It is a sketch and improv comedy show," says Comedian and Special Events Coordinator Kristin Hirsch. "It's going to be spooky and fun. It's called Ghosted."

Costing only $15 a person, you're sure to have your stomach hurting from all the jokes, laughter and more.

"The bar will be open," Hirsch says.

The specific dates are Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 8 to 9 p.m.

You can get your tickets here, or at the door as The Comedy Project is located on Leonard Street.

