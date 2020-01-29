GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation (GRCCT) was awarded a $1.5 million grant for its Skilled Trades Program.

Through the YouthBuild Program, young adults from ages 18 to 24 in the Madison Square neighborhood of Grand Rapids are taught construction and trade skills.

Graduates of the course are certified under the Home Builders Institute Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training. Students can also earn their GED and a national customer service and sales certification.

45 students have graduated from the program since 2017, with 82% of them securing employment in construction or another skilled trade.

"YouthBuild aligns with the mission of GRCCT to provide opportunities for transformation in one of the most economically disadvantaged neighborhoods in Grand Rapids," said Justin Beene, Founder and Curator of GRCCT.

"We've seen youth overcome significant barriers during their time in the program through the unique family-like and atmosphere we have created here," he said.

The new grant provides funding for YouthBuild through 2023 and allows GRCCT to increase enrollment in the program from 62 students to 84.

