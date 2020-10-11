Grand Rapids company, confused with election tech company, receiving threatening calls

Dominion Voting Systems is a supplier of election technology. Dominion Systems is an online payroll and HR company based in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The president of a West Michigan company said they are getting threating emails and phone calls the past few days.

They calls allege voter fraud. However, the Grand Rapids company has nothing to do with elections.

Dominion Systems in Grand Rapids is a company that produces an online tool for payroll and human resources for other companies. Dominion Voting Systems, based in Colorado, is a leading supplier of election technology across the country, including in Michigan.

"Dominion Systems or Dominion in general is a very common business name," said Jud Highhill, Dominion System's president, "It's not surprising we'd be confused with other businesses. That's happened in the past, but not with this type of industry."

Highhill said the emails and phone calls have been threatening in nature. He contacted Grand Rapids Police Department and filed a police report, as some of the messages suggested the caller would be coming down to their office building.

"There’s a lot of people who have high opinions of what’s going on right now," said Highhill, "and I’d hate to get caught in the middle of that with nothing to do with it at all."

Highhill said he began locking the office doors, but he is concerned for his employees. He also updated his website to make it even more apparent what type of company Dominion Systems is.

"I’m constantly looking out for my employees and customers, and I just want to make sure everyone has a safe environment," said Highhill. "I’d hate for something to happen out of my control."

Some across the country have alleged voter fraud in this election. One claim is a technical error caused incorrect results in Antrim County, Michigan. However, according to Secretary of State Joselyn Benson's office, Antrim County did use Dominion Voting Systems, but the incorrect unofficial results were a result of human error, not a software glitch.

Highhill hopes people stop calling his Payroll company with threats, and they can get back to work.

"I don’t like getting threating emails and phone calls," said Highhill, "So, I want to set the record straight. We do payroll and HR. We have nothing to do with voting, noting to do with the election."

