The U.S. Department of Labor says a Grand Rapids company has paid a civil money penalty of $28,474 after a 17-year-old cut off his finger while using a band saw.

“Child labor laws ensure minors can gain a positive and safe work experience that does not interfere with their education, health, and well-being,” said Mary O’Rourke, Wage and Hour District Director in Grand Rapids. “Child labor violations can be avoided when employers understand the rules and familiarize key business personnel about such rules prior to hiring minors. We encourage employers and school districts issuing work permits to contact us for guidance, and use the wide variety of tools we offer to help them comply with the law.”

WHD investigators say the teen was operating an unguarded band saw at Tuff Automation Inc. when he amputated his right index finger and seriously damaged the middle finger on his right hand.

Child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act prohibit workers under the age of 18 from operating prohibited hazardous equipment.