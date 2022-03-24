Grand Rapids curbside yard waste pickup to begin in April

The weekly curbside pickup is a pay for service available to residents in the city.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids announced it will begin its curbside yard waste pickup beginning April 4.

The curbside yard waste will be picked up the same day as garbage pickup and will continue through the second Saturday of December.

The yard waste pickup is a pay for service offered by the city's Department of Public Works. There is also a free drop-off site available to city residents.

Curbside yard waste pickup service

The initial Yard Waste Cart order is $27.50. A Yellow Yard Waste Tag to empty a cart is $6.00.

City yard waste cart tags, paper bags, and purple bulk tags can be purchased at City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW, or can also be purchased at select local supermarkets.

Purple yard waste bulk tags are used for bundles of larger twigs or branches and to non-city paper yard waste bags. Purple yard waste bulk tags cost $2.50 each.

Curbside yard waste preparation

All yard waste other than bulk or bundled needs to be placed in a City yard cart or City yard waste paper bag and be visible for collection.

Yard waste bags cannot be overfilled. There is a 30-pound weight limit on the bags.

Dirt, stones, and manure are not acceptable.

We can accept other bags (Meijer, Lowes, Menards, etc.), but a yard waste bulk tag must be attached to each bag.

Bulk yard waste materials need to be tagged and tied.

Bundled yard waste cannot exceed 4 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter.

Raking or sweeping of leaves or any other material into the street or gutter is not permitted. Material swept into the street can clog catch basins and cause street flooding.

Yard waste drop-off site

Located at 2001 Butterworth St SW.

Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Identification showing proof of residence needed.

Yard waste must be loose or in a paper bag. Plastic bags are not allowed.

Free woodchips and 2,000 yards of compost available free of charge.

Residents can pick up up to one cubic yard of material once per year on a first come basis.

Learn more about the City of Grand Rapids yard waste services here.

