Grand Rapids Dairy Queen closing after 65 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 65 years in business, the Dairy Queen in Grand Rapids announced Thursday that it will be closing after this summer.

The store, located at 1138 Walker Ave NW, has been run by five generations. It is the last remaining Dairy Queen in the City of Grand Rapids.

In a post on Facebook, the owners said running a small business has become too challenging to maintain.

"Our family made it through recessions, employee shortages, many life changes, and even COVID but it is becoming increasingly difficult to run a small family business," the post reads. "We have found some amazing teenagers, now adult friends to help us work their summers with us too. Some of them are coming back this season to bid it all farewell."

The Dairy Queen will open for its last season on March 2.

"Our world will be so different in one year, but for now, I have the same excitement as we approach our opening day for the last time," the post says.

The owners say there has been interest from several buyers, and that if buyers have the necessary requirements, the building will be sold with the business and Dairy Queen contract.

Any updates on the buying process will be posted on the store's Facebook page.

