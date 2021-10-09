Grand Rapids dentist office offering free services to veterans

The office is offering free dental cleanings, fillings, simple extractions and medical screenings.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dentist in southeast Grand Rapids will soon be providing free dental care to veterans.

Partners in Dental Care, located at 2565 Forest Hill Avenue SE, is hosting the “Serving Those Who Served” event in honor of Veterans Day. It's happening Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon and is first come, first serve.

Dianne Groendyk, treatment coordinator at Partners in Dental Care, said this is the fifth year the company has hosted the event.

“We really enjoy it. We have a little buzz in the office about it when we’re starting to plan for it and everything, you know?” Groendyk said. “We just love coming in and serving the veterans.”

The following services will be available free of charge at the event:

Dental Cleanings

Fillings

Simple Extractions

Medical Screenings

Groendyk said masks are not required at the office, but those who wish to wear them are welcome to do so. Patients can wait in the reception area or outside in their cars.

