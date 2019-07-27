GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The State has shut down a West Michigan store after finding the place 'unsanitary.'

The Dollar General store in Southeast Grand Rapids near the intersection of Madison and Hall will stay closed for weeks.

State Inspectors visited earlier this week and discovered a disturbing scene.

"We found rodent droppings that were too numerous to count throughout the entire store, on the shelves, on the floor and in the back storage area," Jennifer Holton, with the Department of Agriculture said.

Some of the food products had holes where they had been chewed through.

"There were dead mice carcasses, there were cockroach egg sacks on the retail shelves," Holton said.

An immediate seizure and disposition order was placed on the store forcing its closure.

"Dollar General decided to go ahead and dispose of those products and under our law and what we require we had to be present when they were disposing of the products," Holton said.

Once all the food products in the store are thrown away everything must be cleaned and sanitized.

"We want to make sure that when food is being offered for sale to people that the food is safe and wholesome," Holton said.

State Inspectors will visit the store again before it can re-open and they caution anyone who may have shopped there recently.

"If they've purchased anything there or have any concerns contact the store and the other thing is that food safety really is a team effort so that includes not only the people on the regulatory side but also the people at home so washing hands and making sure you inspect all packaging," Holton said.

