Grand Rapids DASH West and North routes to be combined into single circulator

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beginning next month, the City of Grand Rapids will consolidate their Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH) routes into a single route.

The DASH West and North routes will be combined into a single circulator route beginning on Wednesday, May 10.

The last day of service for the DASH West and North routes will be on Saturday, May 6.

The new DASH route will remain completely free to ride and will run every 15 minutes from Wednesday through Sunday with the following schedule:

Wednesday - Friday: 7 a.m. until 12 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. until 1 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

"With a limited capacity to expand the total level of service and bearing in mind the DASH service’s continued evolution beyond a commuter service, the city chose to prioritize late night and Sunday service to meet the needs of those visiting and moving about around downtown," the city said about the lack of Monday and Tuesday service.

You can see a map of the new route and its stops here:

While the service does not run on Monday or Tuesday, DASH will provide a commuter shuttle (WORK) that will run from Monday through Friday.

WORK is a transitional service that the city plans to run until DASH has the capacity to return to a 7-day service.

Starting on Monday, May 8, WORK will be available during the week from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The WORK route will be accessible from the Area 7 and Area 9 parking lots and will drop off riders at the intersection of Ottawa and Pearl every 15 minutes.

The city says that it hopes that the DASH service will return to a 7-day-a-week service as soon as they are able to do so.

You can learn more about the new route here.

