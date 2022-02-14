Grand Rapids driver facing slew of charges in deadly drunk driving crash

Authorities said a 17-year-old passenger died, while four other passengers suffered broken bones and fractures.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The driver accused of driving drunk and crashing a packed vehicle into a utility pole in August 2021 is now facing a slew of charges.

Kent County prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Deja Patterson of losing control of a Ford Fusion and crashing it into a utility pole on 84th Street SE.

Six people, not including the driver, were inside the Ford Fusion at the time.

Authorities said a 17-year-old passenger died, while four other passengers suffered broken bones and fractures.

Patterson is facing 10 counts, including operating while intoxicated and reckless driving causing death.

A blood draw found that Patterson had a BAC of .111 percent, according to court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Patterson was 20 years old at the time of the crash.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for later this week.

