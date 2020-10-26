Grand Rapids elementary school in lockdown after armed subject seen on campus

Police say a staff member called 911 at around 11:28 a.m. Monday morning after seeing an individual hiding behind a dumpster with a handgun.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a man who was seen with a handgun on the campus of Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School-Evergreen.

Police say a staff member called 911 at around 11:28 a.m. Monday morning after seeing an individual hiding behind a dumpster with a handgun. Officers arrived on scene within a minute, but the subject was already gone.

Police describe the subject as a Black male in his late teens or early 20’s. They say he is around five feet and 10 inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with headphones around his neck. Police say he was last seen northbound on Sylvan Avenue.

While police say there is no active threat, the school is in full lockdown. GRPD Sergeant John Wittkowski said the school will be in lockdown for the rest of the day. He said Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School, which is in close proximity, was also notified.

