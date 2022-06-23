Grand Rapids program works to give young adults long-term jobs

For a total of 16 weeks, employees will work 20 hours a week. At the end of the program, employers will evaluate their work and decide whether to offer a position.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids program is working to provide long-term jobs for young adults this summer.

GRow1000 Academy was recently launched to help get young adults started in their careers. The academy stems from the GRow1000 program, which connects young adults with temporary summer jobs.

Through GRow1000 Academy, participants between the ages of 18 and 24 can increase their employability with experience and build their talents and skills. For a total of 16 weeks, employees will work 20 hours a week at $17 per hour.

“Partnering with programs like the GRow1000 Academy helps provide meaningful pathways to long-term employment for young adults, allowing them to change the trajectory of their lives and build life-long stability,” said Renee Tabben, president of Bank of America Grand Rapids.

The program is partnering with Bank of America to help support participants. The Bank of America offered a grant to cover 50% of the participants' wages. The other 50% of the wages will be covered by the employer.

At the end of the program, employers will review employees' work and decide whether to offer a position.

“This is a natural evolution to our jobs program where those who are ready for the workforce can find opportunities to begin their careers," said City Manager Mark Washington. "It also provides a unique opportunity for young adults residing in underserved neighborhoods to build future careers.”

Participants will be connected with employers on Friday at the Grand Rapids City Commission Chambers.

