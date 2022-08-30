Grand Rapids Fire Department announces Fire Cadet Program

Cadets who are accepted into the program will work 16 to 20 hours a week providing general assistance to the fire department.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) is hoping to attract new firefighters through a new Fire Cadet Program.

The program will give youth in the greater Grand Rapids area a path to becoming a firefighter for the city.

The Fire Cadet Program was approved by the City Commission and has up to six openings for a part-time paid internship.

Cadets who are accepted into the program would work between 16 and 20 hours a week providing general assistance to the fire department. Some of the duties that are including in the internship are assisting in department administration, providing station maintenance and working on special projects.

Training will be provided to the cadets including fire training, Medical First Responder Training as well as learning directly from firefighters about the day to day operations of the department.

The program is a one-year curriculum with the fire department with the hopes of providing resources to grow GRFD staff and to diversify the hiring pool.

In order to qualify for the Fire Cadet Program, you will need to have a high school diploma or GED, be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver's license.

Application materials are available here and you can also reach out directly to the City of Grand Rapids’ Human Resources Department directly at (616) 456-3176 for more information.

