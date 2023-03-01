'Very proud of it': Grand Rapids Fire Department speaks on river rescue after car goes into Grand River

Rescuers were on scene within minutes of the alarm going out for a water rescue on the Grand River Saturday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Department Captain Joel Boyer spoke on Saturday morning's water rescue that challenged rescuers with freezing water.

"The water was cold, we just lost the ice cover that was on it and there was ice flows on the river, so that was one challenge was keeping an eye out for the ice flows that were coming down at the scene," said Captain Boyer.

The department responded to a call of a driver that went into the Grand River near Ann Street.

Crews were on scene in minutes.

"It ended up in the river upside down, the front of the vehicle was under water, the back of the video was partially out of the water, so the water rescue response went to the incident," said Captain Boyer.

The water rescue was a first for divers with the Grand Rapids Fire Department since coming online in late 2022.

"This is the first incident where we had the dive component. So, this was the first response with divers," said Captain Boyer. "It was a test of our readiness to see if we could have divers quickly and ready for a call."

Rescuers also using a new battery powered extrication tool that can be used in water scenarios to help get the woman out of the car.

"This is first time we've ever used them in a water situation," said Boyer. "And they were actually used underwater successfully. there's no power unit, there's no cords, cables, nothing like that. So, we can just take them and take them right to the scene where we need them, regardless of distance or terrain, pretty much."

GRFD has 36 Water Rescue Team Members and 19 divers, according to Boyer.

Saturday's rescue showed the importance of having a team close to one of Kent County's largest waterways.

"It was it was a good test to make sure that we could get divers to a scene to an incident," said Boyer. "You know, we've been training on it but till it actually happened. I was very proud of it, we went through the timings and we had that lady out of the car very quickly."

