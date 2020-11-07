Grand Rapids fire leaves one dead, one injured

The adult was pronounced dead on scene and the child was transported to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for treatment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A structure fire in Grand Rapids has left one dead and one injured.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found heavy fire conditions. The building on fire was a two story residence.

Two victims, one adult and one child, were removed from the burning residence, the department said.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department received mutual aid from Wyoming, Kentwood and Plainfield Fire Departments.

