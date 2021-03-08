Grand Rapids firefighters save person from elevator shaft, arm crushed in mechanics

It took around 28 personnel and more than an hour to free the person, who survived the rare incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Wednesday, Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a call in a parking garage near Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. A person was stuck inside the elevator shaft, with their arm crushed in some of the mechanics.

"A call like this is very rare," said Captain Richard Clark, "It's what we call a low frequency, high risk event."

Clark said they do get calls for people stuck in elevator cars from time to time, but this infrequent call required additional crews. About 28 personnel arrived on scene to free the person.

"The first thing we had to do is make sure no one else got hurt," said Clark, "We have an elevator hanging over head of these guys while they’re working,. And in this particular case, we’re dissembling the mechanism that holds the elevator up in order to get the victim out."

After about an hour and ten minutes, crews were able to rescue the person stuck. They were taken to a hospital for their injuries, but survived the incident.

It is unclear why the person was in the elevator shaft, but there was some construction in the area. It is unknown if the two are connected.

"It is nerve-wracking," said Mark Noorman, battalion chief, "You want to get out as soon as possible, but you have to be willing to have the patience to get them out safely and realize that will take time."

However, Grand Rapids Fire Department train for various rare events, like this. They do technical training three times a month, among other training.

"This operation required more than a simple, let’s open the door and get someone out," said Training Lieutenant Cory Kernodle, "There was a lot involved in it, mechanical advantages, and a patient involved with a crush situation. Very complex situation and their training paid off."

Technical training prepares the firefighters for situations like rescues from a fallen building, scaffolding, and more.

"It is a very dangerous thing the team does," said Noorman.

