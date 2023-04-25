Grand Rapids city manager presents Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal

City Manager Mark Washington's proposal is to spend $643 million, with $179 million going into the General Fund.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington delivered a presentation on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget at the Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday morning.

The budget includes a total spending of $643 million, with $179 million going into the General Fund.

Under this plan, property tax millages funding the library, city operations and parks would not change. However, there would be an overall millage rate increase of 0.199 mills (2.3%) over 2023's fiscal year budget, which would cost average homeowners $5.33 more per month. The proposed increase would support refuse, recycling and other community initiatives.

The largest section of funding—$201 million—would go toward improving the health of Grand Rapids residents and the environment. $18.95 million would be allocated to improve city parks, along with $16 million to address PFAS issues at Ash Lagoon and $10.40 million to replace lead service lines. Nearly $27 million would be used for climate adaptation and to combat greenhouse gases.

Another big area of investment in Washington's plan is public safety. A total of $139.7 million would go toward crime prevention efforts as well as recruiting for both police and fire departments. The budget proposes $3 million to purchase land for a fire training center, $1.3 million for two GVSU Police Academy recruit classes and third-party recruiting services and $1.6 million in crime prevention programs, like the SAFE Task Force and Cure Violence.

The budget aims to address housing issues in Grand Rapids by allocating over $8 million for homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing, outreach and more. Another $1.5 million will go toward affordable housing initiatives.

Washington's budget proposal also prioritizes "governmental excellence" by investing in recruiting and retaining government employees as well as funding the Grow1000 youth employment initiative, the Fire Cadet Program and more.

Washington said the budget's development was guided by the strategic priorities serving for all city decision making: Governmental Excellence, Economic Prosperity and Affordability, Engaged and Connected Community, Health and Environment, Mobility and Safe Community.

“The FY2024 fiscal plan continues investments aligned with our values and balances the many challenging and polarizing issues by being both be safe and compassionate, prosperous and equitable, growing and sustainable, practical and transformational,” Washington said.

He said the budget is just a start to improving Grand Rapids.

“While this proposed budget accomplishes much, I recognize there always will be more work to be done. I am equally grateful for the residents, community leaders, businesses and partners who walk along side of us and collaborate in this important work,” Washington said.

The budget would be adopted at a committee meeting on May 23 following several budget review workshops and discussions. The public is encouraged to share their thoughts on the proposed budget and are welcome to attend the May 23 meeting.

