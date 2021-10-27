Full time: Grand Rapids Football Club disbands after seven seasons

“How does one sum up a club like this into words. It hurts, and I want every fan and supporter to know we worked tirelessly for the past few months on solutions and alternatives. The only thing I have to say now is Thank You. Founding members, Lifetime Members, The Grand Army, youth players, parents, grandparents, former players, coaches, front office personnel, owners, donors, sponsors, city workers, news outlets, and anyone who pulled on that crest, Thank You. I speak for countless former players when I say representing the city of Grand Rapids and GRFC were some of the best years of our lives playing that beautiful game. Please never hesitate to say hello and trade a few stories. Those memories will long live on. We will always be One City One Club.”