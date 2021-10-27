Full time: Grand Rapids Football Club disbands after seven seasons

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After seven seasons the Grand Rapids Football Club has announced it will be ceasing operations and disbanding. The club made the announcement Wednesday.
The club made the decision based on financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The GRFC was created in 2014 and became a staple in the West Michigan soccer community. Playing a majority of its home games at the historical Houseman Field, GRFC averaged 4,509 fans in its inaugural season in 2015.
Joe Broekhuizen, former player and General Manager had this to say about the club's disbandment:
“How does one sum up a club like this into words. It hurts, and I want every fan and supporter to know we worked tirelessly for the past few months on solutions and alternatives. The only thing I have to say now is Thank You. Founding members, Lifetime Members, The Grand Army, youth players, parents, grandparents, former players, coaches, front office personnel, owners, donors, sponsors, city workers, news outlets, and anyone who pulled on that crest, Thank You. I speak for countless former players when I say representing the city of Grand Rapids and GRFC were some of the best years of our lives playing that beautiful game. Please never hesitate to say hello and trade a few stories. Those memories will long live on. We will always be One City One Club.”
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.