Grand Rapids gas prices rise 8.8 cents in one week

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Grand Rapids is priced at $2.74 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices across the country spiked over Memorial Day weekend. In Michigan, those prices rose 8.8 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The average price per gallon is currently over $3 in Michigan, with prices averaging at $3.01 per gallon in Grand Rapids. According to GasBuddy, that number is 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon higher than a year ago.

"With the summer driving season now officially begun, gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst a continued economic recovery," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"Through Sunday, U.S. gasoline demand was very strong over the weekend, with Friday and Sunday both setting new Covid records for gasoline consumption for their respective day of week, according to GasBuddy data.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 per gallon Tuesday. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Grand Rapids is priced at $2.74 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.