Here's why you should walk, bike or take the bus this week in Grand Rapids

They’re asking people to walk, ride their bikes, or take the bus instead of driving. Competitors with the most miles will be honored Friday with prizes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids is inviting you to be more environmentally friendly this week during active commute week.

The West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum partnered with The Rapid and the Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition asking people to walk, ride their bike, or take the bus instead of driving.

Carrie Veldman, an organizer with the Sustainable Business Forum, says there are many benefits.

“It also saves you money. You're going to see health benefits. You're going to feel better. You’re going to not be paying so much for gas,” Veldman said.

Participants log how many “green trips” they take, or how many miles they use alternative transportation.

Veldman says the competition is both fun and educational.

“It's also able to show you how many pounds of pollutants you've saved by biking or taking the bus as opposed to being in your car, by yourself,” Veldman said. “It's a really good way to kind of give you a visual and some actual data on what you're doing to the environment by transporting yourself in a single occupancy vehicle.”

To encourage participation, the Rapid Central Station is hosting food trucks, free bike repairs, and live music throughout the week.

Competitors with the most miles will be honored Friday with prizes. Even if you didn’t participate in the competition, Veldman encourages the community to come enjoy the celebration.

“Come join us. Everything's free,” Veldman said.” It's a really great way to learn about active commuting and learn about the benefits of getting out of your vehicle.”

The final celebration will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the Rapid Central Station. You can find a full list of events on their website.

