New movie celebrates work of Grand Rapids gospel singer

There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp, the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer about the message of resilience he’s hoping you’ll gain from the new film.

“Born and bred, raised, birthed in Grand Rapids, Michigan on the southeast side,” said Sapp, proud of his roots in West Michigan.

He’s the voice behind one of the longest running radio singles in music history. He says it’s thanks in part to a community of Grand Rapidians.

“So many different individuals in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan that kept me in check and watched over me and made sure that even in my stupid decisions that they didn’t terminate and/or forfeit my purpose and my destiny,” said Sapp.

The new movie, named after his successful single, “Never Would Have Made It,” tells the story of his journey from troubled youth to renowned religious leader and Grammy-winning singer.

Sapp said, “It’s more than just singing to me. It’s life and I think when people understand that, for me it has caused the rest of my days to be the best of my days.”

It’s a story of resilience, a lesson he says he learned after losing his wife, Dr. Malinda Prince Sapp, to cancer in 2010. They had been married 18 years.

“Life will hit you with some tumultuous and traumatic circumstances. Life could even break your heart like it did mine, but God has a way of mending it and he always gives you the ability to move forward and to be what he’s called you to be,” said Sapp.

The pastor moved to Dallas a few years ago but still regularly visits the Grand Rapids area. He was recently in Grand Rapids celebrating the anniversary of the Lighthouse Full Life Center church, which he founded with his late wife, and which is now under the leadership of Pastor Rory Marshall, Jr.

The movie “Never Would Have Made It” is showing now on TV One.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.