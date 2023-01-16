GRPD: Toddler hurt after cars involved in gunfight crash

Authorities said emergency crews rushed the toddler to a local hospital with minor injuries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a toddler was hurt in a crash after a gunfight between two vehicles Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side.

GRPD Spokesperson Jennifer Kalczuk says multiple people started calling 911 to report two vehicles shooting at each other in the area of Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street SE.

The 911 callers also reported the gunfight at Union Avenue SE and Logan Street SE.

Those two locations are believed to have involved the same two vehicles, police said.

Then in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue SE, one of the suspected vehicles collided with an uninvolved vehicle.

Near the location of the first crash, the second suspected vehicle crashed into a tree and the person inside left the scene.

At this point, GRPD says no shooting victims have been found, and there are no suspects in custody.

The case remains under investigation.

Sunday night, Grand Rapids Police arrested one person in connection to a shooting in the area of Alto Avenue and Alexander Street.

