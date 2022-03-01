Hamburger Mary's Grand Rapids location indefinitely closed; Owner encourages patrons to visit Ypsilanti location

The venue had paused business in January with hopes of reopening in the future, but the restaurant has since been cleaned out and signage removed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hamburger Mary's Grand Rapids location has been temporarily closed since January, but now, the business has moved to Ypsilanti, the owner says.

The pandemic put a damper on the business. The venue had to temporarily close at times due to COVID cases and a lack of employees.

Chanel Hunter, the owner of Hamburger Mary’s in Grand Rapids, says the drag show venue is now closed indefinitely.

The restaurant's Facebook page and the Google listing for the business list it as permanently closed.

Hunter says that anyone with gift cards can redeem them at the Ypsilanti location at 701 W Cross St.

Hamburger Mary's is known for its energetic, inclusive atmosphere and live drag shows.

The Grand Rapids location opened in October of 2020.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.