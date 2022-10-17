x
Man in critical condition after being dragged by vehicle in GR hit-and-run

Police say the man is in critical condition and a suspect is now in custody.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Grand Rapids late Sunday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. A man had been riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and dragged him for several blocks. 

He was found in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Dickinson Street SE. 

Police say the man sustained significant injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The vehicle that hit the man fled the scene. A male suspect was later located and arrested on unrelated charges.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616-456-3771. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

