City of Grand Rapids to hold public hearing on proposed ordinance changes impacting unhoused

The ACLU of Michigan claims the proposed ordinance changes are unconstitutional and vague, though the city disagrees.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is considering changing its city code which would impact the 'unhoused community" in downtown.

The ACLU of Michigan claims the proposed ordinance changes are unconstitutional and vague, though the city disagrees.

The first proposed change is to the "Nuisances" provisions of the code.

The changes would place a ban on tents without a permit in any public area, forbid anyone from storing personal property in a public area, and allow city staff to seize or impound the property with the opportunity to reclaim it.

The second change is to the "Disorderly Conduct" provisions of the code.

The changes would add definitions of "loitering" or "accosting" and prohibit this conduct in doorways, in and around an ATM, vehicles, outdoor dining areas or a special events.

"What is effectively happening through these ordinances is the city is penalizing being homeless," said Nayja Tillman, an attorney with ACLU of Michigan.

Tillman is pushing back against these proposed changes because she says people in Grand Rapids have the constitutional right to be in public spaces and have a right to their personal property.

She believes the city should instead shift their focus to finding affordable housing for the homeless.

"Just really focusing on the humanity and dignity of the people going through this. We don't need to throw people in jail because they're homeless. They need to throw them into houses," said Tillman. "I think that's the solution but I also recognize it's not an easy solution."

The city claims the proposed changes better define some previously "undefined conduct."

In statement, a spokesperson for the city said in part: "...The focus of the available remedies in the proposed ordinance changes are civil and not criminal in nature. Despite the mischaracterization of the proposed ordinance changes, the City of Grand Rapids remains committed to solution-based collaboration..."

Last year, employers in the business districts and downtown area became concerned about the wellbeing of residents, employees and visitors after noting they witnessed harassment, public defecation, trespassing, public sex acts, verbal and physical assault, and other disruptive and disturbing behavior.

They, along with the Grand Rapids Chamber, began the push for the adoption of an ordinance to ban harassment and more.

The public hearing on the proposed changes will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 2 PM at City Hall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.