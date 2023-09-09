Grand Rapids Home for Veterans get free tickets to watch races at Berlin Raceway Saturday

A group of veterans got to watch Saturday's race free of charge as well as some meals and drinks on the house.

MARNE, Mich — Some West Michigan veterans enjoyed the sights and sounds at Berlin Raceway Saturday night

A group from the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans has attended races in the past, but this time, their visit was completely free.

"In the past, they've always come out, but they've always had to buy their own tickets, and just come up and entertain themselves. Now we are able to provide them with tickets and something to eat and drink when they're here also. So it's just a win-win for everybody. And all the race fans also really like it," Berlin Raceway announcer and car owner Norm Jelsma said.

"It's big when you see the flyovers when you see the giant American flag before the races start. It's important to us, the Labor Day the Fourth of July specials those kinds of things mean a lot to all of us," Jelsma said.

Josh Frye wins the Betten Baker Automotive Group feature! pic.twitter.com/XK6xKAFTsX — Berlin Raceway (@BerlinRaceway) September 10, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.